In recent days, reports have surfaced about harassment allegations involving individuals at Lycée Emmanuel in Kfarshima. New details about the case continue to emerge.



LBCI sources confirmed that the school's principal was released after being questioned, as it was determined that he was not involved in the harassment incident.



However, he had failed to report to the Ministry of Education about a teacher who was confirmed to have harassed girls, a teacher the principal had subsequently dismissed.



Additionally, a third teacher who was summoned for questioning on Friday was also released after it was proven that he was not involved in the offense, and the school guard was released as well.



Currently, two teachers remain detained and under investigation.



More girls are expected to testify today, Saturday. Based on their testimonies, authorities will decide whether to conclude the investigation or continue it.