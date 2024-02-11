Member of the Development and Liberation bloc, MP Ashraf Baydoun, affirmed that the bloc calls for the implementation of Resolution 1701, "but this implementation should not be taken selectively."



He emphasized on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that the primary goal of this resolution is a permanent ceasefire and a lasting solution.



He pointed out the existence of reports indicating more than a hundred Israeli violations in Lebanese airspace before October 7.



He saw that the Israeli demand for implementing parts of Resolution 1701 is to evacuate the southern Lebanese region of its inhabitants and support Palestinians there.



Baydoun said, "We understand the difficult economic situation that Lebanon is suffering from, and we are keen on the citizens who left their towns."



He added, "But we cannot compromise Lebanon's sovereignty because the goal of resistance is liberation, not just for the sake of resistance."



He clarified that the priority is to elect a president and that the "international five-party movement" is nothing more than a supportive element for the domestic situation.



He also explained that the position of the Quintet committee was to support any name agreed upon domestically.



Baydoun pointed out that the legislation issue is an absolute right of the Parliament so that it does not "fail" in its duties.



He confirmed that the bloc's presidential candidate is clear, "so we agree, in dialogue with others, and then we go afterward with more than one candidate to the Parliament."