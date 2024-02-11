Baydoun: We cannot compromise Lebanon's sovereignty, and the goal of resistance is liberation

Lebanon News
2024-02-11 | 05:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Baydoun: We cannot compromise Lebanon&#39;s sovereignty, and the goal of resistance is liberation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Baydoun: We cannot compromise Lebanon's sovereignty, and the goal of resistance is liberation

Member of the Development and Liberation bloc, MP Ashraf Baydoun, affirmed that the bloc calls for the implementation of Resolution 1701, "but this implementation should not be taken selectively."

He emphasized on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that the primary goal of this resolution is a permanent ceasefire and a lasting solution.

He pointed out the existence of reports indicating more than a hundred Israeli violations in Lebanese airspace before October 7.

He saw that the Israeli demand for implementing parts of Resolution 1701 is to evacuate the southern Lebanese region of its inhabitants and support Palestinians there.

Baydoun said, "We understand the difficult economic situation that Lebanon is suffering from, and we are keen on the citizens who left their towns."

He added, "But we cannot compromise Lebanon's sovereignty because the goal of resistance is liberation, not just for the sake of resistance."

He clarified that the priority is to elect a president and that the "international five-party movement" is nothing more than a supportive element for the domestic situation.

He also explained that the position of the Quintet committee was to support any name agreed upon domestically.

Baydoun pointed out that the legislation issue is an absolute right of the Parliament so that it does not "fail" in its duties.

He confirmed that the bloc's presidential candidate is clear, "so we agree, in dialogue with others, and then we go afterward with more than one candidate to the Parliament."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Development And Liberation bloc

Ashraf Baydoun

Resolution 1701

Resistance

Quintet committee

LBCI Next
Building collapse in Choueifat: Families narrowly evade disaster
Lebanon's Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils service schedule for next two months
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-09

Sheikh Kabalan: Our resistance's role is a national duty for all Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-07

Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06

French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-25

Lebanon's pledge to peace: Bou Habib's UNIFIL commitment and Resolution 1701

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Foreign Affairs Ministry strongly condemns aggressive Israeli plans to invade Rafah, calls UN Security Council to make immediate decision to ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

Building collapse in Choueifat: Families narrowly evade disaster

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Lebanon's Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils service schedule for next two months

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-14

Houthi leader vows to attack Israeli ships in Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-10

Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-08-16

Russia says it "killed" four Ukrainian "saboteurs" on the border

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-30

Israeli army reports killing 'dozens' of fighters during clashes in Gaza Strip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Breaking news: Five-story building collapses in Chouaifet, emergency teams respond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

Building collapse in Choueifat: Families narrowly evade disaster

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:52

Iran's diplomatic signals: Messages to Americans from Beirut

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Baydoun: We cannot compromise Lebanon's sovereignty, and the goal of resistance is liberation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

US forces withdrawal from Iraq: New round of negotiations between Washington and Baghdad

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Anger mounts in Israel: Prisoner exchange negotiations on edge amid Rafah invasion talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More