The Vice President of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, emphasized the importance of strengthening Arab-Islamic solidarity through consultation, dialogue, and cooperation between Arab and Islamic countries.



During his meeting with Saudi Ambassador Waleed Bukhari to extend Eid al-Fitr greetings, Al-Khatib praised Saudi Arabia's role in promoting this solidarity, which he believes should be prioritized above all sectarian and religious considerations in the service of the interests of the nation and its people.



He expressed hope that the efforts of the Quintet Committee will lead to solutions that help Lebanon out of its political deadlock, allowing Lebanese to agree on electing a president and forming a rescue government that can address Lebanon's escalating crises, strengthen national unity against Zionist aggression, and rebuild what has been destroyed.



For his part, Ambassador Bukhari briefed Sheikh Al-Khatib on the latest developments and efforts being made by the Quintet Committee to assist Lebanon.



They discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, including the brutal aggression on Gaza and the need to work towards stopping the aggression against the Palestinian people.