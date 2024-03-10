News
Grand Jaafari Mufti urges Lebanon to fortify resistance, calls for unity against external pressure
Lebanon News
2024-03-10 | 07:38
The Grand Jaafari Mufti, Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan, considered that "we should realize that the war in the Gaza Strip and the focus on Lebanon."
He said in a statement: "Because what is happening in the region touches the essence of the country and the sovereign environment of Lebanon, we must understand that the war in Gaza and the focus on Lebanon are in the midst of a world where justice is only through power."
Kabalan affirmed that Lebanon's value lies in the value of its southern front, the readiness of its resistance, and its arsenal.
"This necessitates confronting the war with a national decision that ends with a consensual presidential settlement reaffirming Lebanon's national choices, the capabilities of its state, and the influence of its various institutions and apparatuses to block the US project of draining the state and its institutions," he added.
Kabalan also mentioned that the National Moderation Bloc's initiative must moderate in approaching the needs of national partnership and its consensual nature, as well as the reality of Lebanon facing the "tsunami of the insane US project."
"Efforts by ambassadors as long as there are US fingers involved are suspicious, and we will not trust the US even if it says 'There is no god but Allah.' President Nabih Berri is a sovereign guarantee to protect the role and function of the most important sovereign site in the Lebanese state," Kabalan continued.
He said, "The fires of the US spring have reached Tunisia, Egypt, Libya, Syria, Iraq, then Lebanon, and today Gaza, before that Sudan, which is gasping for breath, and Washington's eye is now on the keys of Lebanon's constitutional institutions amidst projects that affect the national and sectarian structure of the country."
Furthermore, Kabalan stated: "Some must understand that the war on Gaza is the head of a bridge for a future war that affects the entire region."
"What is required is to protect the back of the resistance through a consensual presidential settlement far removed from the interests of Washington and Brussels," Kabalan concluded.
Grand Jaafari Mufti
Amad Kabalan
Resistance
Lebanon
Israel
United States
War
Gaza
