Lebanon's Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils service schedule for next two months

Lebanon News
2024-02-11 | 04:38
Lebanon&#39;s Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils service schedule for next two months
2min
Lebanon's Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils service schedule for next two months

Lebanon's Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority has announced in a statement the mechanism for welcoming citizens during the next two months to complete the services previously announced in its statements, in addition to providing new services.

The schedule for the main center in Dekwaneh is as follows:

Tuesdays: February 13, 20, 27, and March 5, 12, 19, 26, 2024
Wednesdays: February 21, 28, and March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2024

Citizens are required to book appointments on the authority's website.

Thursdays are dedicated to citizens with specific relations, and they are allowed to bring proxies, up to the second-degree relatives, with proper authorization. The schedule for this category is as follows:

February 15, March 7, and 28, 2024, for cars and new motorcycles/licenses, with numbers ending 0/1/3/2.
February 22 and March 14, 2024, for cars and new motorcycles/licenses, with numbers ending 4/6/5.
February 29 and March 21, 2024, for cars and new motorcycles/licenses, with numbers ending 7/8/9.

In other departments (Zahle, Sidon, Nabatieh, and Tripoli), work will continue on the mentioned dates: 

Tuesdays for cars/licenses, with numbers ending 0/1/3/2.
Wednesdays for cars/licenses, with numbers ending 4/5/6.
Thursdays for cars/licenses, with numbers ending 7/8/9.

Citizens are reminded to check the services offered on the authority's website and the required documents for each service via https://tmo.gov.lb/web/landing.

The authority will announce new services on its website and social media accounts in the coming days.
 

