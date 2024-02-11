Building collapse in Choueifat: Families narrowly evade disaster

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11 | 07:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Building collapse in Choueifat: Families narrowly evade disaster
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Building collapse in Choueifat: Families narrowly evade disaster

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Talal Abdallah summarizes the minutes leading up to the collapse of the building where he and his family have been residing for years in the Sahra Choueifat area.
 
The Abdallah family, along with six other Lebanese families and six Syrian families, miraculously escaped death when the building began to collapse, and its columns fell on Sunday morning within seconds.

The Minister of Public Works and the Secretary-General of the Higher Relief Commission arrived at the collapse site. The area around the building was closed, and the debris removal process began.

Since the earthquake in Turkey, the government made a decision to conduct a national survey of buildings at risk of collapse, especially considering Lebanon has many random, illegal, and even old, "unsupported" buildings.

However, as usual, the process was not completed as it should be.

This is one of hundreds of buildings at risk of collapsing in this region or other areas. 

The danger is that even if municipalities across Lebanon commit to conducting the required survey, where will the government find the funding for this operation, whether through the Higher Relief Commission or municipalities?
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Building

Collapse

Lebanon

Choueifat

Disaster

Higher Relief Commission

LBCI Next
Anger mounts in Israel: Prisoner exchange negotiations on edge amid Rafah invasion talks
The looming threat over Rafah: Israel's controversial plan amid international warnings
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Breaking news: Five-story building collapses in Chouaifet, emergency teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-29

Bassil on the relationship with Hezbollah: We agree on protecting Lebanon and disagree on 'building it'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29

Rebuilding after attacks: South Lebanon’s compensations dilemmas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Ethiopia's strategic move: Gaining access to the Red Sea through Somaliland

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

US forces withdrawal from Iraq: New round of negotiations between Washington and Baghdad

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Anger mounts in Israel: Prisoner exchange negotiations on edge amid Rafah invasion talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-14

Houthi leader vows to attack Israeli ships in Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-10

Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-08-16

Russia says it "killed" four Ukrainian "saboteurs" on the border

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-30

Israeli army reports killing 'dozens' of fighters during clashes in Gaza Strip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Breaking news: Five-story building collapses in Chouaifet, emergency teams respond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

Building collapse in Choueifat: Families narrowly evade disaster

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:52

Iran's diplomatic signals: Messages to Americans from Beirut

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Baydoun: We cannot compromise Lebanon's sovereignty, and the goal of resistance is liberation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

US forces withdrawal from Iraq: New round of negotiations between Washington and Baghdad

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Anger mounts in Israel: Prisoner exchange negotiations on edge amid Rafah invasion talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More