Israeli strikes target facilities belonging to the South Lebanon Water Establishment

Israeli attacks persist on southern villages and towns, targeting facilities of the South Lebanon Water Establishment.



On Friday, the assaults hit the village of Mansouri, damaging the solar power system utilized by the establishment to operate the town's well, as well as causing harm to structures and cables.



The establishment reminds citizens and municipalities that emergency lines have been set up to ensure essential communication with the establishment.



It continues to coordinate with all relevant authorities to secure the arrival of maintenance teams to its facilities to commence repairs.



The South Lebanon Water Establishment strongly condemns targeting vital facilities, especially water installations, in clearly violating all international agreements and norms that mandate the neutrality of institutions and facilities providing essential services to civilians from "military operations."



It calls on all humanitarian and international organizations to pressure to end targeting and ensure the continued provision of water to citizens in southern Lebanon.