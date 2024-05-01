Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday

A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



A Lebanese-European understanding on the issue of Syrian refugees will be announced this Thursday following a visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who met with Lebanese officials, including caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.



This understanding includes the following points:



- Lebanese commitment to securing maritime and border controls with Syria



- Announcement of a European aid package, the financial value of which will be disclosed on Thursday, aimed at assisting in border control measures.



- European understanding of Lebanon's decision to deport any Syrian lacking valid residency documents in Lebanon



Implementing this understanding requires cooperation from the Syrian side in border control operations and agreeing to accept those being repatriated from Lebanon. The Lebanese side has initiated communication with the Syrian side, led by acting General Director of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baysarri, and Secretary-General of the Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council, Nasri Khoury.



Preliminary indicators suggest no objection from Syria, but coordination at a higher level and legal support demonstrating compliance with international law and norms may be necessary from the Lebanese side to Syrian authorities and the international public to ensure that deportations are conducted in accordance with the law and international standards.



In this context, the Lebanese side insists on obtaining more data from UNHCR regarding the entry dates of Syrian refugees, their areas of origin, and their political and security statuses.



UNHCR has stated that it is carefully reviewing the new Lebanese request for data, emphasizing the Lebanese government's right to know who resides on its territory. The Commission added that it has fulfilled its obligations by providing data under an agreement reached with the Lebanese government last August. The Commission also stated that the Lebanese government has committed not to use any shared data for purposes contrary to international law and is committed to the principle of non-refoulement.



UNHCR indicated that the number of registered Syrian refugees before 2015 is 779,000, and since then, UNHCR has continued to record information about unregistered Syrians who have contacted the Commission but without registering them. The Commission continues to characterize the flight of civilians from Syria as a refugee movement, as the vast majority of Syrian asylum seekers still require international refugee protection.