Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements

On Thursday, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati reaffirmed that Lebanon rejects becoming an "alternative homeland," urging the European Union to maintain the country's value and expedite a radical solution to the Syrian refugee crisis.



PM Mikati's remarks came during a press conference following talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.



During the press conference, he renewed the call to the European Union and the world "to pressure Israel to stop its ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people and to work towards establishing a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue."



"We also reiterated our call to the international community to pressure Israel to cease its continuous aggression on southern Lebanon," he added.



He indicated that during the meeting, discussions focused on the presence of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, focusing on cooperation between Lebanon, Cyprus, and EU countries to address this file and its direct and indirect consequences.



"Our constructive cooperation to resolve this issue is the real gateway to stabilizing the situation, taking into account mutual respect, fruitful cooperation, European and international awareness to preserve Lebanese sovereignty, which constitutes a 'moral value' for the East and the West," he emphasized.



He stressed that the first step includes European and international recognition that most Syrian areas are now safe, facilitating the return of refugees, especially those who entered Lebanon after 2016, mostly for economic reasons.



Mikati pointed out that Lebanon appreciates the EU's new stance in supporting its military and security institutions to enable them to control maritime and land borders and fulfill their duties in preventing illegal migration from and to Lebanon, supporting needy Lebanese communities, while also allocating part of the support to encourage the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.



Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced during the joint press conference a financial package worth one billion euros for Lebanon, available from the current year until 2027, to contribute to Lebanon's social and economic stability.



She highlighted the importance of enhancing basic services such as education, social protection, and health for the Lebanese people, supporting economic, financial, and banking reforms, and improving the overall economic situation in the country in the long term.

Support will also be provided to the Lebanese Armed Forces and other security forces with equipment and training for border management and to fight against smuggling.



Furthermore, she affirmed that it would be beneficial for Lebanon to establish working arrangements with the European Agency for the Management of Operational Cooperation at the External Borders, especially regarding information exchange.



She also said: "To assist you in managing migration, we are committed to keeping legal pathways open to Europe and resettling refugees from Lebanon to the European Union. At the same time, we rely on your cooperation to prevent illegal migration and combat human trafficking."



Ursula von der Leyen stated, "We understand this, and we are here first and foremost to say that the European Union strongly supports Lebanon and its people. We want to explore ways to enhance our cooperation."



Regarding the Gaza conflict, she added, "We fully support all efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire and releasing all hostages [...] We have just increased our humanitarian aid to Gaza."



She also expressed concern about the volatile situation in southern Lebanon, calling for full implementation of Resolution 1701, which should be part of a negotiated diplomatic settlement.



Additionally, she emphasized the essential role of the Lebanese army, stating that the EU is ready to work on enhancing its capabilities.



In turn, the Cypriot President expressed a deep understanding of the challenges facing Lebanon, noting that the long-term crisis in Syria has exacerbated the negative consequences on the country and its people.



President Nikos Christodoulides stated during the press conference: "We are taking an important step today for the Lebanese people, to better address common challenges."



"We must strengthen our work with our partners to discuss the issue of Syrians' voluntary return from Lebanon," he added.



He continued, "Developments in recent months have compelled us to seek immediate solutions, and we must work more confidently and expansively with our partners and with the UNHCR to discuss the issue of voluntary return."



"But not only that, the situation in some areas in Syria needs to be reconsidered," he reaffirmed.