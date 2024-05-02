Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety

Lebanon News
2024-05-02 | 03:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety

Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, said that Israel keeps on posing a threat to the safety of air navigation in Lebanon and the Middle East region, "due to its ongoing activities of jamming and spoofing GPS signals without regard to the resulting risks."

These remarks were made during activities of the meeting held by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in the Dominican Republic, where Minister Hamie participated in a roundtable discussion for participating ministers, which was dedicated to discussing aviation sector-related issues.

He further noted, "Lebanon places the organization and participating members in front of the danger of what is happening on this front, as we consider this jamming a blatant violation of our national sovereignty."

He reaffirmed the need to take on preemptive measures to enhance aviation safety through cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization and partnership with the European Union, "as we consider it vital to protect Lebanese airspace."

He continued, "Since these disturbances threaten the sovereignty of national airspace, we have addressed these concerns directly with the European Union."

"The Lebanese government has filed a complaint to the UN Security Council regarding the actions of the Israeli forces, which threaten Lebanese sovereignty and the safety of civil aviation, especially regarding Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport, calling for immediate action to confront these significant risks, but unfortunately no action has been taken so far," the Minister of Public Works said.

He affirmed Lebanon's commitment to developing the aviation sector and that its goal is to enhance aviation infrastructure and operational capacities.

In addition, he noted its focus on environmental sustainability and safety, especially regarding the issues of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF).
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ali Hamie

Israel

Air

Navigation

GPS

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

European Union

LBCI Next
On LBCI, Bachir Khodr calls for a national conference aimed at resolving the Syrian refugee crisis
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-23

Two civilians, including a child, killed in Israeli airstrike on a home in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-23

Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-17

Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-17

Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:03

EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

On LBCI, Bachir Khodr calls for a national conference aimed at resolving the Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43

Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-10

Adraee: Israeli tanks target two Hezbollah reconnaissance sites

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-22

US official: Drone attack targets US forces in Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-29

Syrian President Al-Assad says war in Syria is not over

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43

Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:03

EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:27

War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More