News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety
Lebanon News
2024-05-02 | 03:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety
Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, said that Israel keeps on posing a threat to the safety of air navigation in Lebanon and the Middle East region, "due to its ongoing activities of jamming and spoofing GPS signals without regard to the resulting risks."
These remarks were made during activities of the meeting held by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in the Dominican Republic, where Minister Hamie participated in a roundtable discussion for participating ministers, which was dedicated to discussing aviation sector-related issues.
He further noted, "Lebanon places the organization and participating members in front of the danger of what is happening on this front, as we consider this jamming a blatant violation of our national sovereignty."
He reaffirmed the need to take on preemptive measures to enhance aviation safety through cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization and partnership with the European Union, "as we consider it vital to protect Lebanese airspace."
He continued, "Since these disturbances threaten the sovereignty of national airspace, we have addressed these concerns directly with the European Union."
"The Lebanese government has filed a complaint to the UN Security Council regarding the actions of the Israeli forces, which threaten Lebanese sovereignty and the safety of civil aviation, especially regarding Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport, calling for immediate action to confront these significant risks, but unfortunately no action has been taken so far," the Minister of Public Works said.
He affirmed Lebanon's commitment to developing the aviation sector and that its goal is to enhance aviation infrastructure and operational capacities.
In addition, he noted its focus on environmental sustainability and safety, especially regarding the issues of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF).
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ali Hamie
Israel
Air
Navigation
GPS
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)
European Union
Next
On LBCI, Bachir Khodr calls for a national conference aimed at resolving the Syrian refugee crisis
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Two civilians, including a child, killed in Israeli airstrike on a home in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Two civilians, including a child, killed in Israeli airstrike on a home in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-17
Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek
Lebanon News
2024-04-17
Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-17
Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
2024-04-17
Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
0
Lebanon Economy
05:03
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
Lebanon Economy
05:03
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
0
Lebanon News
04:45
On LBCI, Bachir Khodr calls for a national conference aimed at resolving the Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
04:45
On LBCI, Bachir Khodr calls for a national conference aimed at resolving the Syrian refugee crisis
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Adraee: Israeli tanks target two Hezbollah reconnaissance sites
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Adraee: Israeli tanks target two Hezbollah reconnaissance sites
0
Middle East News
2024-04-22
US official: Drone attack targets US forces in Iraq
Middle East News
2024-04-22
US official: Drone attack targets US forces in Iraq
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-09-29
Syrian President Al-Assad says war in Syria is not over
Middle East News
2023-09-29
Syrian President Al-Assad says war in Syria is not over
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:23
ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults
Lebanon News
13:23
ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
3
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety
4
Lebanon Economy
05:03
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
Lebanon Economy
05:03
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
5
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday
7
Breaking Headlines
10:27
War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops
Breaking Headlines
10:27
War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops
8
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More