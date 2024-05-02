Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, said that Israel keeps on posing a threat to the safety of air navigation in Lebanon and the Middle East region, "due to its ongoing activities of jamming and spoofing GPS signals without regard to the resulting risks."



These remarks were made during activities of the meeting held by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in the Dominican Republic, where Minister Hamie participated in a roundtable discussion for participating ministers, which was dedicated to discussing aviation sector-related issues.



He further noted, "Lebanon places the organization and participating members in front of the danger of what is happening on this front, as we consider this jamming a blatant violation of our national sovereignty."



He reaffirmed the need to take on preemptive measures to enhance aviation safety through cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization and partnership with the European Union, "as we consider it vital to protect Lebanese airspace."



He continued, "Since these disturbances threaten the sovereignty of national airspace, we have addressed these concerns directly with the European Union."



"The Lebanese government has filed a complaint to the UN Security Council regarding the actions of the Israeli forces, which threaten Lebanese sovereignty and the safety of civil aviation, especially regarding Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport, calling for immediate action to confront these significant risks, but unfortunately no action has been taken so far," the Minister of Public Works said.



He affirmed Lebanon's commitment to developing the aviation sector and that its goal is to enhance aviation infrastructure and operational capacities.



In addition, he noted its focus on environmental sustainability and safety, especially regarding the issues of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF).