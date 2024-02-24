Hezbollah targets Israeli military gathering on Cobra Hill with rockets, achieving direct hit

2024-02-24 | 10:43
Hezbollah targets Israeli military gathering on Cobra Hill with rockets, achieving direct hit
Hezbollah targets Israeli military gathering on Cobra Hill with rockets, achieving direct hit

In a recent development, Hezbollah has announced that they targeted an Israeli military gathering situated on Cobra Hill with rocket weapons, successfully hitting the target directly.

