Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors
Lebanon News
2024-03-05 | 11:47
Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors
On Tuesday, three civilians were martyred from one family due to an Israeli airstrike on a building in Houla, South Lebanon.
The search for survivors under the rubble is still ongoing.
