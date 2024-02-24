Artillery shelling strikes outskirts of Rachaya Al-Fakhar

2024-02-24 | 09:41
Artillery shelling strikes outskirts of Rachaya Al-Fakhar
Artillery shelling strikes outskirts of Rachaya Al-Fakhar

Reports indicate that artillery shelling has struck the outskirts of Rashaya Al-Fakhar, South Lebanon.

