Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center
Lebanon News
2024-03-04 | 15:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center
On Monday, Hezbollah announced that it targeted the settlement of "Gesher HaZiv" near Nahariyya with Katyusha rockets in response to Israeli attacks that targeted villages and civilians, the latest being the assault on the Islamic Health Authority civil defence centre in Adeisseh.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel
Attack
Next
Israeli airstrike hits town of Ayta al-Shaab, targets Khallet Al-Warda area
Nabil Kaouk: Persisting operations in the field, responding to attacks with greater force
Previous
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-09
Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy
Press Highlights
2023-12-09
Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-04
Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-04
Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
0
Lebanon News
09:41
Lebanese Forces criticize Berri's 'obstruction' of presidential elections
Lebanon News
09:41
Lebanese Forces criticize Berri's 'obstruction' of presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
09:20
Wazzani plains hit by over 15 shells: NNA reports
Lebanon News
09:20
Wazzani plains hit by over 15 shells: NNA reports
0
Lebanon News
09:04
Hezbollah's guided missile hits Merkava tank: Crew suffers losses
Lebanon News
09:04
Hezbollah's guided missile hits Merkava tank: Crew suffers losses
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah 'aggression' brings critical point nearer
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah 'aggression' brings critical point nearer
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-17
US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'
Press Highlights
2024-02-17
US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'
0
World News
2023-12-26
Ukrainian attack on Crimean Peninsula results in a fatality, injuries
World News
2023-12-26
Ukrainian attack on Crimean Peninsula results in a fatality, injuries
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah 'aggression' brings critical point nearer
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah 'aggression' brings critical point nearer
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
15:58
Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center
Lebanon News
15:58
Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center
2
Lebanon News
10:50
NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
Lebanon News
10:50
NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
3
Press Highlights
00:46
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
Press Highlights
00:46
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
4
Lebanon News
14:16
Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
14:16
Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah
5
Lebanon News
15:17
Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine
Lebanon News
15:17
Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine
6
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations
8
Middle East News
12:03
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
Middle East News
12:03
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
