According to Hamas leader Osama Hamdan, the picture of negotiations in Cairo becomes clearer.



The negotiations aimed at a ceasefire in Gaza and exchanging prisoners were not the only events that preoccupied the Lebanese public.



The visit of the US President's senior advisor also garnered significant attention. In this regard, sources confirmed to LBCI indicates that Amos Hochstein has completed his mission in Israel but is still awaiting answers from Israeli officials regarding calm in southern Lebanon.



Continued communication may occur again with Lebanese officials, especially Nabih Berri and Najib Mikati.



The sources also indicate that the launch of any practical steps in the de-escalation process in the south awaits the fate of the situation in Gaza, emphasizing that Resolution 1701 is the means to secure a permanent ceasefire and a long-term solution.