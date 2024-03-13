Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As Israel awaits any progress in the resumption of negotiations between Israel and Hamas regarding the prisoner exchange deal, security agencies in Israel are increasingly skeptical about the success of mediation efforts.



Consequently, the Israeli army has heightened its state of readiness for an invasion of Rafah. It has begun mobilizing reserve units that had left Gaza, although plans for civilian evacuation have not yet been finalized, with indications suggesting potential action during Ramadan if negotiations fail.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seized the opportunity at the convening of the AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) conference, which serves as a pro-Israel lobbying group in the US, to emphasize the necessity of invading Rafah.



Netanyahu engaged in a confrontation with US President Joe Biden without explicitly naming him, arguing that denying Israel the right to self-defense, especially in Rafah, contradicts the support provided to Israel.



Meanwhile, the army has announced intensified operations in Gaza, particularly in the central region, before reaching Rafah.



However, security officials consider the army's lack of readiness and shortage of reserve soldiers as a significant failure in the Gaza war.



While political and security entities blame the War Cabinet for the war's failures, the leader of the New Hope Party, Gideon Sa'ar, has withdrawn from the partnership with Benny Gantz in the National Camp and is demanding to join the War Cabinet.



This move exacerbates internal disputes within the cabinet, particularly regarding Gantz and the extremist National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who threatened to withdraw from the government if Sa'ar entered the War Cabinet.



These internal disputes are likely to hinder decision-making regarding the continuation of the battle in Gaza, as military and security leadership focuses on developments in the northern front with Lebanon, where the army intensifies its preparations for a potential attack.



Training exercises have been conducted in Haifa Port in anticipation of Hezbollah rockets, including passenger rescue and firefighting operations.



Additionally, the army in the Golan Heights has detonated extensive minefields in preparation for war.