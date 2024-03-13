News
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Israel's internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-13 | 13:30
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel's internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As Israel awaits any progress in the resumption of negotiations between Israel and Hamas regarding the prisoner exchange deal, security agencies in Israel are increasingly skeptical about the success of mediation efforts.
Consequently, the Israeli army has heightened its state of readiness for an invasion of Rafah. It has begun mobilizing reserve units that had left Gaza, although plans for civilian evacuation have not yet been finalized, with indications suggesting potential action during Ramadan if negotiations fail.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seized the opportunity at the convening of the AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) conference, which serves as a pro-Israel lobbying group in the US, to emphasize the necessity of invading Rafah.
Netanyahu engaged in a confrontation with US President Joe Biden without explicitly naming him, arguing that denying Israel the right to self-defense, especially in Rafah, contradicts the support provided to Israel.
Meanwhile, the army has announced intensified operations in Gaza, particularly in the central region, before reaching Rafah.
However, security officials consider the army's lack of readiness and shortage of reserve soldiers as a significant failure in the Gaza war.
While political and security entities blame the War Cabinet for the war's failures, the leader of the New Hope Party, Gideon Sa'ar, has withdrawn from the partnership with Benny Gantz in the National Camp and is demanding to join the War Cabinet.
This move exacerbates internal disputes within the cabinet, particularly regarding Gantz and the extremist National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who threatened to withdraw from the government if Sa'ar entered the War Cabinet.
These internal disputes are likely to hinder decision-making regarding the continuation of the battle in Gaza, as military and security leadership focuses on developments in the northern front with Lebanon, where the army intensifies its preparations for a potential attack.
Training exercises have been conducted in Haifa Port in anticipation of Hezbollah rockets, including passenger rescue and firefighting operations.
Additionally, the army in the Golan Heights has detonated extensive minefields in preparation for war.
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-09
Israeli families protest: Internal dispute over government's stance on prisoner deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-09
Israeli families protest: Internal dispute over government's stance on prisoner deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-09
Northern front tensions: Will the Israeli Cabinet decide to continue the war or pursue a prisoner exchange deal?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-09
Northern front tensions: Will the Israeli Cabinet decide to continue the war or pursue a prisoner exchange deal?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-02
Possible conflict with Lebanon: Israel braces for northern front amid Gaza ceasefire talks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-02
Possible conflict with Lebanon: Israel braces for northern front amid Gaza ceasefire talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:01
14:01
Bekaa Valley: A new 'frontline' in Israel's target list
News Bulletin Reports
14:01
Bekaa Valley: A new 'frontline' in Israel's target list
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
13:36
Modernization plans: Will the Beirut Port development initiatives move forward?
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Modernization plans: Will the Beirut Port development initiatives move forward?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
13:33
Aid distribution unclear: Open Arms ship set sail for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Aid distribution unclear: Open Arms ship set sail for Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
13:16
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action
0
Middle East News
2024-03-04
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-03-04
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
0
World News
14:54
Germany backs Thailand's bid for OECD membership
World News
14:54
Germany backs Thailand's bid for OECD membership
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
13:16
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action
0
Lebanon News
06:00
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
06:00
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58
16:58
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
3
Lebanon News
04:04
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
Lebanon News
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
4
Lebanon News
05:27
05:27
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road
Lebanon News
05:27
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road
5
Press Highlights
02:58
02:58
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
Press Highlights
02:58
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
6
Lebanon News
07:37
07:37
Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
07:37
Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike
7
Press Highlights
01:34
01:34
US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression
Press Highlights
01:34
US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression
8
World News
16:17
US approves $3.5 billion in missile sales to Poland
World News
16:17
US approves $3.5 billion in missile sales to Poland
