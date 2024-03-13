Israel's internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-13 | 13:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israel's internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As Israel awaits any progress in the resumption of negotiations between Israel and Hamas regarding the prisoner exchange deal, security agencies in Israel are increasingly skeptical about the success of mediation efforts.

Consequently, the Israeli army has heightened its state of readiness for an invasion of Rafah. It has begun mobilizing reserve units that had left Gaza, although plans for civilian evacuation have not yet been finalized, with indications suggesting potential action during Ramadan if negotiations fail.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seized the opportunity at the convening of the AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) conference, which serves as a pro-Israel lobbying group in the US, to emphasize the necessity of invading Rafah.

Netanyahu engaged in a confrontation with US President Joe Biden without explicitly naming him, arguing that denying Israel the right to self-defense, especially in Rafah, contradicts the support provided to Israel.

Meanwhile, the army has announced intensified operations in Gaza, particularly in the central region, before reaching Rafah.

However, security officials consider the army's lack of readiness and shortage of reserve soldiers as a significant failure in the Gaza war.

While political and security entities blame the War Cabinet for the war's failures, the leader of the New Hope Party, Gideon Sa'ar, has withdrawn from the partnership with Benny Gantz in the National Camp and is demanding to join the War Cabinet.

This move exacerbates internal disputes within the cabinet, particularly regarding Gantz and the extremist National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who threatened to withdraw from the government if Sa'ar entered the War Cabinet.

These internal disputes are likely to hinder decision-making regarding the continuation of the battle in Gaza, as military and security leadership focuses on developments in the northern front with Lebanon, where the army intensifies its preparations for a potential attack.

Training exercises have been conducted in Haifa Port in anticipation of Hezbollah rockets, including passenger rescue and firefighting operations.

Additionally, the army in the Golan Heights has detonated extensive minefields in preparation for war.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Internal

Dispute

Army

Battle

Northern

Front

Lebanon

Prisoner

Deal

Negotiations

LBCI Next
Addressing the impacts of climate change: Lebanon threatened amid projected rise in temperatures
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-09

Israeli families protest: Internal dispute over government's stance on prisoner deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-09

Northern front tensions: Will the Israeli Cabinet decide to continue the war or pursue a prisoner exchange deal?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04

Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-02

Possible conflict with Lebanon: Israel braces for northern front amid Gaza ceasefire talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:01

Bekaa Valley: A new 'frontline' in Israel's target list

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

Modernization plans: Will the Beirut Port development initiatives move forward?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:33

Aid distribution unclear: Open Arms ship set sail for Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-04

Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon

LBCI
World News
14:54

Germany backs Thailand's bid for OECD membership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More