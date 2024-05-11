Lebanon praises UNGA decision: A step in the right direction to reclaiming Palestinian rights

2024-05-11 | 05:54
Lebanon praises UNGA decision: A step in the right direction to reclaiming Palestinian rights
Lebanon praises UNGA decision: A step in the right direction to reclaiming Palestinian rights

On Saturday, Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants praised the recent decision taken by the United Nations General Assembly, granting Palestine a bid to become a full UN member in the organization. 

"Lebanon and the Arab Group voted among 143 countries in favor of this resolution," it said.

The ministry reiterated the necessity of giving peace a chance after more than 75 years of occupation, tragedies, and destruction, by recognizing an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

The ministry viewed the recent decision as "a step in the right direction towards reclaiming Palestinian rights and achieving security and stability in our region."
 

