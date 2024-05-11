MP Aoun to LBCI: Strengthening security apparatus to protect maritime borders is among goals of financial aid

MP Salim Aoun has affirmed that the Strong Lebanon bloc meeting with the caretaker Prime Minister did not set high expectations.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Aoun explained that external decisions are hindering the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.



"Syrian [individuals], just like Lebanese, are victims," he stated.



Aoun disclosed that one of the financial aid's aims is to bolster Lebanon's security apparatus to safeguard maritime borders, thereby deterring refugees from migrating to Europe.



In the forthcoming session on Wednesday, he emphasized that all parliamentary blocs should unite on a unified stance, compelling the government to adhere to it.



In addition, Aoun highlighted that the "Free Patriotic Movement" opposes how the South Lebanon conflict is being managed, due to the country's "lowered" capabilities compared to the 2006 war.



He remarked, "We will not fear the destruction of a bridge, a station, or others if Israel attacks us, but engaging in a conflict under the 'unity of the arenas' slogan is something Lebanon cannot afford."