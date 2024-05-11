Global Support for Palestinian Rights: UN Resolution Highlights Symbolic Step

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-11 | 12:23
Global Support for Palestinian Rights: UN Resolution Highlights Symbolic Step
2min
Global Support for Palestinian Rights: UN Resolution Highlights Symbolic Step

A report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine


143 countries voted on a resolution presented by the Arab Group and others, supporting Palestine's request for full membership in the United Nations and recommending the Security Council to reconsider its position on the request, also grants additional privileges to Palestine in the United Nations starting from next September.

Among these privileges:


- The right to sit among member states according to alphabetical order.
 
- The right to be listed as speakers within the framework of the agenda items, excluding those related to the issues of Palestine and the Middle East.
 
- The right to submit proposals, amendments, and present them on behalf of a group. However, at the same time, Palestine, as an observer state, is not entitled to vote in the General Assembly.
Opposed to the 143 countries, 25 countries abstained from voting, and nine countries opposed, including Israel, which was angered by the scene at the United Nations. It is true that what happened is a symbolic step because obtaining full membership requires the approval of the Security Council, which is difficult under the US veto, but it is a meaningful step:

Firstly, because the majority vote expresses global solidarity with the rights of the Palestinian people and rejection of Israeli actions in Gaza. Also notable is that European countries like France voted in favor of this resolution, while both Britain and Germany abstained from doing so. 
 
Secondly, this decision will increase pressure on Security Council members when the issue of full membership for Palestine is raised in the future, under favorable circumstances.

News Bulletin Reports

Palestine

UN

