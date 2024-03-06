Kabalan: The Resistance's actions are a sovereign necessity and national duty

Lebanon News
2024-03-06 | 07:46
High views
2min
Kabalan: The Resistance's actions are a sovereign necessity and national duty

The Grand Jaafari Mufti, Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan, declared in a statement that "for decades, the Middle East has been boiling with existential crises amidst a US project insisting on Zionizing and Judaizing the region, to the extent of the US administration's involvement in coercive normalization projects for the benefit of Tel Aviv."

He said: "This is a catastrophic matter concerning the region's sovereignty and interests. What is happening in Gaza, leading to the US administration's direct involvement in a war with Sanaa, serves the project of Zionizing the region and strengthening the full normalization maps at the expense of the region's entities and their national and sovereign interests." 

"Therefore, based on the logic of national and sovereign necessity, it is imperative to protect Lebanon from this severe wave, and this necessitates a national duty of sovereign and national combat. Along with this, what the resistance is doing is a sovereign necessity, a national interest, and a supreme Lebanese interest that serves the essence of Lebanon's interests, coexistence, and the guarantor state project," he added.

Furthermore, Kabalan considered that any political miscalculation is "detrimental" to the country and its national interests, affirming that "the issue is a national one, not a sectarian, geographical, party, or regional deal, and what the people of the South bear in this regard is enormous and a cause for honor, defiance, and unique patriotism."

He also emphasized that the moment is a "historical moment," and it is shameful to talk about political interests while national interests are under the most serious existential threat. 
 

