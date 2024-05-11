Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, stated that the "sacrifices" made in southern Lebanon have stopped Israel's plans in Lebanon for the coming years.



During a ceremony held in Beirut, he reported there are no more Israeli settlements or colonies in southern Lebanon and no presidential elections "influenced by Israel."



He stressed that the "exaggerated" statements made out by some Israeli leaders will not make a difference because the resistance is committed to defending Lebanon, regardless of the required sacrifices.



Sheikh Naim Qassem said, "You tried in the past and were defeated, and if you try now, you will also be defeated."



He considered that supporting Gaza has created a new "benchmark" in the region, stating that, similar to how the "United States has its center of power marked by 'oppression and violence,' the oppressed also have their united center characterized by loyalty, unity, and mutual support."



He announced that they would show their vision in southern Lebanon after a complete ceasefire is achieved in Gaza.