Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held a consultative meeting at the Grand Serail with ambassadors of donor countries to explain Lebanon's stance on the importance of continuing funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).



Ambassadors from several countries, personalities, and diplomats participated in the meeting.



Mikati emphasized the utmost importance of supporting UNRWA and warned of unforeseen consequences if its funding were to be halted.



He urged the international community to continue supporting the agency to maintain stability in the country.



The government seeks support for implementing the national strategy for the Palestinian issue through the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee.



This strategy aims to enhance cooperation and coordination regarding the Palestinian issue among the government, UNRWA, Palestinian representation, and the international community.