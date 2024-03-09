UNIFIL spokesperson: Shooting incident targets joint patrol with the Lebanese Army, no injuries reported

UNIFIL spokesperson: Shooting incident targets joint patrol with the Lebanese Army, no injuries reported
0min
UNIFIL spokesperson: Shooting incident targets joint patrol with the Lebanese Army, no injuries reported

Andrea Tenenti, the official spokesperson for UNIFIL, announced that "this morning, a joint patrol with the Lebanese Army in the vicinity of Aita al-Shaab came under gunfire from light weapons from the south of the Blue Line. A Lebanese Army vehicle was hit during the patrol. Fortunately, no injuries were reported."

