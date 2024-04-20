Joseph Gebeily, a member of the Executive Committee of the Lebanese Forces and founder of the Lebanese Information Center in Washington, asserted that the Lebanese army's role in stabilizing the southern region will be crucial if a settlement is achieved.



He emphasized that the army is the “sole acceptable entity” for all parties involved, highlighting ongoing discussions regarding the redeployment and utilization of military personnel.



These discussions, Gebeily noted, necessitate the provision of essential needs and equipment, a matter currently being deliberated by Army Commander General Joseph Aoun abroad.



Speaking on LBCI’s "Nharkom Said" TV show, he highlighted the United States' significant role as “Lebanon's leading donor country.”



Moreover, he noted that there are exceptions to Lebanon, as the US deals with all Lebanese parties, including the opposition unlike what it does with other countries.



Gebeily pointed out that Resolution 1701 was unanimously adopted by the Security Council, and the Lebanese state, including Hezbollah, which acknowledged the resolution in ministerial statements.



In addition, he stressed “There is a responsibility on the Lebanese to implement it,” citing a lack of substantial efforts by the Lebanese government to execute it effectively.



Regarding the presidential elections, Gebeily revealed three rejections by the Quintet Committee: rejecting envoys not affiliated with the committee, rejecting specific names, and rejecting positions from outside the committee.



He clarified that the committee does not deliberate on specifications for the next president.