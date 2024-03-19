Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy

2024-03-19 | 11:39
Frangieh&#39;s nomination: Geagea addresses resistance&#39;s standpoint on presidential candidacy
Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy

The head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, affirmed, "We are not prepared to violate or bypass the constitution to bring in a president affiliated with Hezbollah."

Geagea, after meeting with ambassadors of the Quintet Committee in Maarab, emphasized that the Quintet countries are considered "friendly countries" to Lebanon and are making strenuous efforts to facilitate Lebanese affairs, especially regarding the presidential elections. 

He said, "I was clear with them so that some do not deceive them and put them in mistaken situations, as the problem lies elsewhere."

He saw that the problem lies in the obstruction caused by the axis of resistance, indicating that he does not want presidential elections to take place at present for well-known strategic reasons.

He considered that if this axis wanted to hold elections, it wants them on its terms; otherwise, it would obstruct them, and this is the crux of the problem.

He said, "I told the ambassadors that if anyone has a solution to this problem, let them propose it. Otherwise, this is [...] wasting time."

He added, "After passing through this tense stage in the Middle East, perhaps this axis will accept holding these presidential elections, but in any case, it will proceed with a candidate affiliated with it."

In response to a question, Geagea pointed out, "No names have been suggested to us because we are in the process of presidential elections. Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri should call for an open electoral session with consecutive rounds to elect a new president for the country." 

He said: "I am surprised by what we are witnessing today in this regard, especially with the presence of the constitution."

He emphasized that "the National Moderation Bloc's initiative is well-known, and its terms are clear."

Regarding the name of the third candidate in light of the insistence on nominating the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, as president, Geagea said, "The resistance team did not 'walk' in any way towards the third option, as it is committed to Frangieh and calls for dialogue."

He added: "At a time when serious dialogues are ongoing between political factions, they collide with the reluctance of this team to hold presidential elections at this time, and when they want to hold it, they will only accept Frangieh as president."
 

