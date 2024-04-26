Xi to Blinken: The two countries should be 'partners, not adversaries'

Chinese President Xi Jinping told US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Friday that the world's two largest economies should be 'partners, not adversaries,' noting that there are still 'many issues' that need to be resolved in their relationship.



The official CCTV channel quoted Xi as saying, "The two countries should be partners, not adversaries," adding that "many problems still need to be resolved, and more efforts can still be made."



AFP