Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, stated that the situation in Lebanon is complex, and the path toward the presidential file is lengthy, "which is logical."



In an interview with LBCI's "Hiwar Al Marhala" talk show, he said: "As for what happened in Gaza, it complicated the scene in Lebanon and the region, as we try to separate what is happening in Gaza from the presidential file or make it a driving force to conclude this file."



Ambassador Alaa Moussa stated that the Quintet Committee's relationship with all blocs is "distinctive," affirming that what takes place in the meetings reflects the Committee's perspective within a single approach.



He indicated: "I met with MP Gebran Bassil many times, and we discussed issues regarding the presidential elections. Today, during the dinner invitation, we did not delve into this topic, and I deal with Bassil as a patriotic person defending Lebanon's interests."



Ambassador Alaa Moussa declared that according to him, US envoy Amos Hochstein only deals with the South Lebanon file, adding that the US Ambassador is the one who handles the presidential file, expressing that Hochstein's visit is related to the ceasefire in Gaza.

In the interview, Egypt's Ambassador stated: "Let us use regional developments to expedite the election of a president [...] because if the war ends and post-war arrangements are made, Lebanon will be without a president and will not partake in these understandings."



Regarding the meeting with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, he said: "We did not discuss specific candidate names, and the Quintet's question to Berri was, on behalf of the blocs, 'What does dialogue lead to, and what is its purpose?'"



"Berri responded that the goal is to reach something 'consensual' among all," he highlighted.



The Egyptian Ambassador commented that the Quintet Committee does not promote Speaker Berri's initiative but encourages the positive aspects of it.



He declared that the Quintet Committee can serve as a "guarantor" to re-establish a certain level of trust between the political blocs, and "those providing the guarantees are not the ambassadors of the five countries but the five countries themselves."

Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, highlighted that all blocs must be "flexible" in order to achieve a breakthrough in the electoral process.



Concerning the dialogue process, he remarked: "Once everyone is confident that the aim of the dialogue is consensus-building, we would have achieved the initial 'milestone.'"



He emphasized that within the Quintet Committee, no candidate's name was raised, including that of the nominee from the Amal Movement-Hezbollah duo.



Adding: "We met with Sleiman Frangieh as a political figure, not as a candidate, and he emphasized during the meeting that his nomination is ongoing."

Ambassador Alaa Moussa announced that Jean-Yves Le Drian recently visited Washington and met with US officials, where he engaged in discussions regarding the Lebanese file. He added that there is French American coordination on this matter.