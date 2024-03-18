News
Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance
Lebanon News
2024-03-18 | 13:32
Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance
The leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, clarified that the Quintet Committee has not yet set a date for their meeting.
He added, "Speaker [Nabih] Berri has a relationship with the US; he has family and interests in the US, and he wants to align with it because he cannot upset it."
He said: "At the same time, he has Hezbollah's 'sword' hanging over his head, and he cannot upset it either. He is in a position where he is studying his move to appease both sides."
Regarding international envoys and the French document recently presented to Lebanon, Gemayel said in an interview on Al-hurra that he warned the French that amid all these initiatives and envoys, no one has mentioned the issue of state sovereignty.
He stated that everyone is focusing on stopping the conflict in the south, Hezbollah's withdrawal, and Israel ceasing its violations.
He emphasized the necessity of forming an opposition front and holding Hezbollah accountable.
Gemayel said, "Either Hezbollah lives with us in one state, or it establishes its own state because we are not ready to live in one state."
He also warned against any "trade-off" that protects Israel's security.
Gemayel responded to the appeal of the Free Patriotic Movement's leader Gebran Bassil to Christian parties to draw a "red line" under the titles of existence, partnership, and parity, saying, "Christian existence, parity, and partnership are diseases in a sick body. The problem is that this body is kidnapped, and before healing it, it must be liberated."
He indicated that including the Free Patriotic Movement in this opposition is not on the table because, despite its slight "progress," it is still far from what "we aspire to."
He said, "The Free Patriotic Movement differs from Hezbollah, and there has been significant progress in its position, which we encourage and is positive. However, the steps taken by the movement so far are not sufficient."
"Until now," he added, "it has not rejected the presence of weapons in Lebanon, nor has it rejected Hezbollah's monopoly on the decision of war and peace."
While confirming that he did not reject the National Moderation bloc's initiative, Gemayel described this initiative as a "waste of time."
He stressed that what is required is for Hezbollah not to obstruct the Presidential elections, first by obstructing the quorum, and secondly by refusing to discuss a third candidate's name.
Gemayel added, "On the day when Hezbollah and Speaker Berri say, 'Let's talk about a third candidate,' I will ask the opposition to proceed to dialogue."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Kataeb Party
Samy Gemayel
Quintet Committee
Hezbollah
Presidential
Elections
