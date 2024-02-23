Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024

Report by Petra Abou Haidar English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Located in the Keserwan-Jbeil Governorate, and just about an hour drive from the Beirut airport, Kfardebian was declared ‘’the Arab Winter Resort Capital’’ for the year 2024 by the Arab Tourism Organization.

One of Kfardebian's renowned towns, stretching from Wadi El Salib to the peak of Mzaar, offers a picturesque destination for visitors seeking memorable experiences throughout the year.

Kfardebian includes: Faqra neighborhood, Aayoun El Siman, archaeological area, and the town center which is divided into: the castle, the village, and the mountains of Wadi El Salib.

The Arab Tourism Organization chose Lebanon out of 22 Arab countries for this designation since this town possesses the most extensive ski slopes in the Middle East. It has a diverse hospitality sector including hotels ranging from 3 to 5 stars, guesthouses, Airbnb, chalets, and youth hostels that accommodate skiing groups.



Moreover, in Kfardebian, restaurants are diverse, offering Lebanese cuisine in its original form alongside foreign cuisines and restaurants that are part of international chains, every visitor has a wide choice.

Besides, some of Lebanon's most prominent nightlife spots can be found in Kfardebian.

Most importantly, it boasts hospitality and warmth of reception, which can be rarely found in any other place.

Additionally, the area boasts significant archaeological sites, frequented by both Phoenician and Roman civilizations. The Faqra Temple, with its architectural marvels, is believed to have been constructed by Romans atop a Phoenician temple dating back thousands of years.

Walking through the Faqra Temple, the limestone rocks stand out prominently, which are approximately 200 million years old and are only found in Faqra and nearby Baloue Balaa.

This natural stone bridge, over 200 million years old, was sculpted by the flowing waters of Nabaa El Laban over time.

Kfardebian's recognition will be commemorated Saturday afternoon with a special announcement broadcasted on LBCI.