LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details

Lebanon News
2024-03-20
High views
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa&#39;s visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details

LBCI sources confirmed that the head of Hezbollah's Liaison and Coordination Unit, Wafiq Safa, who has been in the United Arab Emirates since Monday, is presumed to have met with Emirati officials on Wednesday to address the issue of detained Lebanese individuals there, with plans to return to Beirut later.

The sources suggest that, after months of efforts, Safa's initiative is expected to yield immediate results, either by accompanying the detainees or through a phased process according to a program agreed upon with the Emirati side.

The sources further stated that Safa was supposed to return Wednesday with the detainees or some of them, especially after completing administrative procedures concerning them and their families if they are still there.
 

