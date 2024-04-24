Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-04-24 | 08:59
High views
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army announced on Wednesday that it struck 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon amid near-daily exchanges of fire at the border between the two countries.

In a statement, the army said it "recently carried out a large-scale attack on around 40 targets belonging to [...] Hezbollah around Ayta al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, using fighter jets and artillery fire." 

The army added that it targeted weapon storage facilities, infrastructure, and other sites.

AFP

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Conflict

Israeli Army

Hezbollah

Strike

