Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army announced on Wednesday that it struck 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon amid near-daily exchanges of fire at the border between the two countries.



In a statement, the army said it "recently carried out a large-scale attack on around 40 targets belonging to [...] Hezbollah around Ayta al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, using fighter jets and artillery fire."



The army added that it targeted weapon storage facilities, infrastructure, and other sites.



AFP