News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-24 | 08:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
The Israeli army announced on Wednesday that it struck 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon amid near-daily exchanges of fire at the border between the two countries.
In a statement, the army said it "recently carried out a large-scale attack on around 40 targets belonging to [...] Hezbollah around Ayta al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, using fighter jets and artillery fire."
The army added that it targeted weapon storage facilities, infrastructure, and other sites.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Conflict
Israeli Army
Hezbollah
Strike
Next
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
Al-Khatib meets Saudi ambassador: Quintet Committee's efforts should resolve Lebanon's political deadlock
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-16
Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-16
Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:38
Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister
Lebanon News
09:38
Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister
0
Lebanon News
09:28
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
Lebanon News
09:28
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
0
Lebanon News
08:43
Al-Khatib meets Saudi ambassador: Quintet Committee's efforts should resolve Lebanon's political deadlock
Lebanon News
08:43
Al-Khatib meets Saudi ambassador: Quintet Committee's efforts should resolve Lebanon's political deadlock
0
Lebanon News
08:32
Speaker Berri welcomes PM Mikati: Insights from France visit and discussions on regional developments
Lebanon News
08:32
Speaker Berri welcomes PM Mikati: Insights from France visit and discussions on regional developments
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:59
Souaid to LBCI: Only Hezbollah can disrupt the 'Quintet' and the presidential election process
Lebanon News
04:59
Souaid to LBCI: Only Hezbollah can disrupt the 'Quintet' and the presidential election process
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:40
Gaza's death toll surpasses 34,262: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:40
Gaza's death toll surpasses 34,262: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:28
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
Lebanon News
09:28
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
2
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
3
Lebanon News
03:39
MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport
Lebanon News
03:39
MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport
4
Variety and Tech
14:17
Yasmina Zaytoun's MBC debut on 'Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab': A catalyst for redefining beauty pageants in the Arab world
Variety and Tech
14:17
Yasmina Zaytoun's MBC debut on 'Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab': A catalyst for redefining beauty pageants in the Arab world
5
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure
7
Lebanon News
09:28
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
Lebanon News
09:28
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
8
Lebanon News
06:24
Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike
Lebanon News
06:24
Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More