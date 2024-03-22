News
PM Mikati's diplomatic efforts against Israeli aggression and local commitments in Tripoli
Lebanon News
2024-03-22 | 11:09
PM Mikati's diplomatic efforts against Israeli aggression and local commitments in Tripoli
Prime Minister Najib Mikati reiterated from Tripoli "that the government continues its diplomatic efforts internationally and within the Arab world to stop the Israeli aggression against Lebanon."
He noted, "The results of these contacts appear positive so far, without overlooking a fundamental issue: that no positive stance or guarantee can be relied upon from the Israeli enemy."
Speaking to his visitors in Tripoli today, he said, "Since the first day of the Israeli aggression, the government has formed an emergency committee to monitor the situation in the South and for the Southerners, and it continues its work to provide necessary assistance to the displaced from their villages, depending on the available resources.''
He added, ''In parallel, it is pursuing the necessary steps to address the repercussions of the Israeli aggression diplomatically and internationally, primarily through the United Nations and its organizations."
Mikati emphasized, "The Israeli aggression and the destruction of homes and facilities in the South continue, and it is impossible under these circumstances to take any steps to assess or determine the damage or its cost.''
He continued, ''Everything being circulated in this context is untrue, especially since everyone is aware of the limited capabilities of the state, which can barely provide basic needs and is striving hard to secure the minimum required support for the displaced from the villages in the South."
Additionally, he said, ''Regarding the controversy surrounding the issue of recruiting customs officers for the Customs Administration, he said, "This issue dates back to the days of the previous government, which approved the appointment of successful customs officers in the competition held to recruit customs officers for the Customs Administration, according to their success ranking in the competition and in a manner that takes into account the requirements of national consensus and coexistence. ''
Mikati further stated, ''This led to the exclusion of about two hundred successful customs officers from the Islamic sect, and they were replaced by Christian customs officers who ranked lower in the competition.''
''Nine excluded individuals filed an appeal before the State Shura Council, which accepted their appeal and annulled the Cabinet's decision to exclude them. When the Ministry of Finance presented the matter to the Cabinet, the Cabinet decided to implement the State Shura Council's decision,'' he continued.
He noted, ''Due to the disagreement within the Supreme Customs Council over implementing the appointment decision after one of the members refused to implement the Cabinet's decision, the matter was raised according to the procedures to the Cabinet to resolve the dispute."
He further stated, "Because I am keen on addressing this issue out of concern for everyone, for national unity, and to avoid any dispute at any level within the Cabinet, especially since the issue has sectarian implications, I requested further examination while emphasizing the previous Cabinet's decision.''
In addition, he remarked, ''I do not allow the disagreement that occurred in the Supreme Customs Council to be transferred to the ministers' level. Nor do I allow any party or political faction to exploit this issue in populist language in pursuit of gains and scoring points.''
The Prime Minister spent Friday in Tripoli, where he held a series of meetings to discuss the city's affairs and demands.
He also dedicated part of his activities to following up on the social, health, and medical aid provided by the "Azm and Saade Association."
He inspected the Azm Social Health Center in Bab el-Ramel, emphasizing that despite the numerous national crises, he must be focused on following up on Tripoli's affairs and the concerns of its people.
He reiterated that "Azm and Saade Association" continues to stand by the people of Tripoli at all times and under all circumstances, according to the available capabilities.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Israel
Aggression
Diplomatic Efforts
Tripoli
