PM Mikati welcomes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, calls for action against Israeli 'aggression' in south Lebanon

Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed the decision issued by the United Nations Security Council, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the month of Ramadan.



He said: "This decision represents a first step in the path of ending the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has no parallel in recent history," adding: "The key lies in Israel's commitment to the provisions of this resolution, which would provide an acceptable ground for relieving and supporting Palestinians."



He stated: "What is required is the initiation of a political process to end the ongoing conflict and grant Palestinians their rights based on the commitment to international resolutions and the two-state solution."



He continued: "As for Lebanon, we renew our call to the concerned countries to pressure the Israeli enemy to stop its continuous aggression on southern Lebanon."