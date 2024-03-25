News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Mikati welcomes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, calls for action against Israeli 'aggression' in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-25 | 16:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Mikati welcomes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, calls for action against Israeli 'aggression' in south Lebanon
Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed the decision issued by the United Nations Security Council, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the month of Ramadan.
He said: "This decision represents a first step in the path of ending the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has no parallel in recent history," adding: "The key lies in Israel's commitment to the provisions of this resolution, which would provide an acceptable ground for relieving and supporting Palestinians."
He stated: "What is required is the initiation of a political process to end the ongoing conflict and grant Palestinians their rights based on the commitment to international resolutions and the two-state solution."
He continued: "As for Lebanon, we renew our call to the concerned countries to pressure the Israeli enemy to stop its continuous aggression on southern Lebanon."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
United Nations
Security Council
Ceasefire
Gaza Strip
Ramadan
South
Israel
Next
A child at the Children's Cancer Center urgently needs a blood platelet donation. To donate, please head to the blood bank at the main building of the American University of Beirut Medical Center between 8 am and 2 pm or contact at 03951037
Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:46
United Nations Security Council adopts ceasefire draft resolution in the Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:46
United Nations Security Council adopts ceasefire draft resolution in the Gaza Strip
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57
UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution for Ramadan: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57
UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution for Ramadan: Axios
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-14
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
2024-03-14
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:58
Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports
Lebanon News
16:58
Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:59
Lebanon's debt crisis: A race against time for Eurobond resolution
News Bulletin Reports
13:59
Lebanon's debt crisis: A race against time for Eurobond resolution
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Safety concerns: Interference with Lebanon's navigation system causes 'panic' on flight to Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Safety concerns: Interference with Lebanon's navigation system causes 'panic' on flight to Beirut
0
Lebanon News
08:26
Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation
Lebanon News
08:26
Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
0
World News
15:43
Putin: Concert hall attack near Moscow conducted by Islamists
World News
15:43
Putin: Concert hall attack near Moscow conducted by Islamists
0
Sports News
2024-01-22
Lebanon exits the Asian Cup after losing to Tajikistan 2-1
Sports News
2024-01-22
Lebanon exits the Asian Cup after losing to Tajikistan 2-1
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Prime Minister Mikati's Address on Lebanon's Path to Sustainable Development
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Prime Minister Mikati's Address on Lebanon's Path to Sustainable Development
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Safety concerns: Interference with Lebanon's navigation system causes 'panic' on flight to Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Safety concerns: Interference with Lebanon's navigation system causes 'panic' on flight to Beirut
2
Press Highlights
01:40
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
Press Highlights
01:40
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
3
Press Highlights
02:23
Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled
Press Highlights
02:23
Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled
4
Lebanon News
08:26
Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation
Lebanon News
08:26
Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian statehood recognition
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian statehood recognition
6
World News
05:01
Swiss regulator FINMA reports serious violation at Banque Audi (Suisse) SA
World News
05:01
Swiss regulator FINMA reports serious violation at Banque Audi (Suisse) SA
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:59
Lebanon's debt crisis: A race against time for Eurobond resolution
News Bulletin Reports
13:59
Lebanon's debt crisis: A race against time for Eurobond resolution
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18
Netanyahu's warning to Biden: Ceasefire veto or canceled Washington talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18
Netanyahu's warning to Biden: Ceasefire veto or canceled Washington talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More