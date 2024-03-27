News
Lebanon's 22 complaints: Confronting Israeli aggression at the UNSC
Lebanon News
2024-03-27 | 07:42
Lebanon's 22 complaints: Confronting Israeli aggression at the UNSC
Lebanon lodged complaints against Israel with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accusing the Israeli government of ongoing violations and aggression.
According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Lebanon submitted copies of 22 messages and complaints directed towards Israel to the Secretary-General of the UN and the President of the UNSC.
These communications, initiated since the onset of Israeli attacks on Lebanon in October 2023, detail alleged breaches of Security Council Resolution 1701.
Lebanon asserts that Israel's actions violate Resolution 1701, which was implemented to maintain peace and stability following the 2006 Lebanon War.
The complaints specifically highlight instances of Israeli aggression and emphasize the urgent need for the international community to condemn these actions.
Additionally, Lebanon's submissions included detailed rebuttals to Israeli accusations of Lebanese violations of Resolution 1701.
Lebanon also presented a comprehensive roadmap to achieve sustainable stability in southern Lebanon in correspondence with the UNSC.
The plan advocates for the full and integrated implementation of Resolution 1701 to ensure lasting peace in the region.
