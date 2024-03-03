Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

2024-03-03 | 08:50
Resistance as &#39;last stand&#39;: MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Ali Fayyad, considered that "everything happening in Gaza, southern Lebanon, and the region after the Al-Aqsa Flood must be read carefully, and its lessons must be learned well." 

He stated, "The first and most important of these lessons is that in the face of Israeli criminality, American cover, and Western leniency, we have no guarantee except our strength, reliance on ourselves, and our constant readiness to defend ourselves, our land, our sovereignty, and our nation through resistance."

He added, "All other options have fallen catastrophically, and all bets on the international system and international institutions have vanished. If we want to have a life and a future, there is nothing left for us except resistance."

He pointed out during a commemorative ceremony organized by Hezbollah that "resistance is no longer just a liberation mechanism but a framework for protecting existence and creating the future in this 'jungle' dominated by savagery."

He said, "As long as our presence is targeted, our land is occupied, and our sovereignty is violated, our right to resistance is non-negotiable. As long as Israel targets our civilians, villages, and the depth of Lebanese territories, we must respond to deter the enemy, protect our land, and restore security and stability to our villages and regions."

He affirmed that the resistance focuses on its operations and targets on Israeli military sites.

MP  Ali Fayyad reiterated, "we have no choice but to defend our people. If the enemy exceeds, we exceed. If they intensify, we intensify. This is our defensive deterrent right because the enemy is the occupier and the aggressor, and we are the ones being attacked."

He added, "The Israeli Minister of Defence says that Israel has so far used only 10 percent of its capabilities with Hezbollah, and we tell him that our resistance has used only 5 percent of its capabilities in confronting the Israeli enemy. All he has to do is wait and calculate if he wants to expand in this battle and push it towards an open war."
 

Lebanon News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Resistance

Ali Fayyad

Israel

Gaza

