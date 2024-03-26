Israeli airstrikes target Ras Baalbek

Lebanon News
2024-03-26 | 09:23
Israeli airstrikes target Ras Baalbek
0min
Israeli airstrikes target Ras Baalbek

In a recent development, Israeli warplanes have conducted airstrikes targeting the plain of Ras Baalbek in the northern Beqaa Valley in Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrike

Lebanon

Ras Baalbeck

