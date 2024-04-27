News
Taiwan spots 22 Chinese aircraft in island's vicinity: Defense Ministry
World News
2024-04-27 | 01:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Taiwan spots 22 Chinese aircraft in island's vicinity: Defense Ministry
The Taiwanese Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that it had spotted 22 Chinese aircraft in the vicinity of the island in less than three hours.
In a statement issued around noon, the ministry reported, "We have observed the activities of 22 aircraft from the People's Liberation Army since 9:30 (1:30 UTC)," noting that 12 of them "crossed the median line" in the Taiwan Strait.
AFP
World News
Taiwan
China
Aircraft
People's Liberation Army
Taiwan Strait
