Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports

Lebanon News
2024-03-25 | 16:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports

Two individuals died as a result of a strike that hit a house in Mays al-Jabal, the National News Agency reported on Monday.

Additionally, the National News Agency stated that an airstrike targeted the Rab El Thalathine village, and another hit the area between Markaba and Odaisseh.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Strike

Mays al-Jabal

Rab El Thalathine

Markaba

Odaisseh

LBCI Next
Swiss regulator FINMA reports serious violation at Banque Audi (Suisse) SA
A child at the Children's Cancer Center urgently needs a blood platelet donation. To donate, please head to the blood bank at the main building of the American University of Beirut Medical Center between 8 am and 2 pm or contact at 03951037
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-13

Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-13

Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-11

One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-10

Rockets launched from Lebanon strike Israeli targets in Upper Galilee

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:02

PM Mikati welcomes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, calls for action against Israeli 'aggression' in south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:59

Lebanon's debt crisis: A race against time for Eurobond resolution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Safety concerns: Interference with Lebanon's navigation system causes 'panic' on flight to Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19

UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-02

Drone attack targeting air base housing US forces in northern Iraq thwarted

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Safety concerns: Interference with Lebanon's navigation system causes 'panic' on flight to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:59

Lebanon's debt crisis: A race against time for Eurobond resolution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30

Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian statehood recognition

LBCI
World News
05:01

Swiss regulator FINMA reports serious violation at Banque Audi (Suisse) SA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Assaad Nakad to LBCI: Solutions for Zahle's electricity issue discussed

LBCI
World News
07:35

French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18

Netanyahu's warning to Biden: Ceasefire veto or canceled Washington talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More