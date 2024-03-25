News
Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports
Lebanon News
2024-03-25 | 16:58
Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports
Two individuals died as a result of a strike that hit a house in Mays al-Jabal, the National News Agency reported on Monday.
Additionally, the National News Agency stated that an airstrike targeted the Rab El Thalathine village, and another hit the area between Markaba and Odaisseh.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Strike
Mays al-Jabal
Rab El Thalathine
Markaba
Odaisseh
