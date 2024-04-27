Russia shoots down 68 Ukrainian drones over its territory

2024-04-27 | 02:19
Russia shoots down 68 Ukrainian drones over its territory
Russia shoots down 68 Ukrainian drones over its territory

The Russian Defense Ministry announced intercepting 68 Ukrainian drones overnight on Saturday in the Krasnodar region (south) and in the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed.

The ministry stated that 66 of the drones were shot down over the Krasnodar region and the other two over Crimea.

AFP 
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Drones

Krasnodar

Crimean Peninsula

