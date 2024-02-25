News
Ukraine reports destroying 16 out of 18 drones launched by Russia
World News
2024-02-25
Ukraine reports destroying 16 out of 18 drones launched by Russia
The Ukrainian army announced on Sunday that it had destroyed 16 out of 18 attack drones launched by Russia last [Saturday] night.
The Air Force stated via the Telegram application that Iranian-made drones were shot down over eight areas in central, western, and southern Ukraine, including the capital region.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Drones
Russia
Air Force
Next
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits China's Xinjiang region
Donald Trump wins South Carolina, defeating Nikki Haley in home state
Previous
