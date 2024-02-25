Ukraine reports destroying 16 out of 18 drones launched by Russia

2024-02-25 | 01:38
Ukraine reports destroying 16 out of 18 drones launched by Russia

The Ukrainian army announced on Sunday that it had destroyed 16 out of 18 attack drones launched by Russia last [Saturday] night.

The Air Force stated via the Telegram application that Iranian-made drones were shot down over eight areas in central, western, and southern Ukraine, including the capital region.

Reuters
 

World News

Ukraine

Drones

Russia

Air Force

