Israeli Defense Minister 'vows' to pursue Hezbollah 'across borders'

Lebanon News
2024-03-29 | 12:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli Defense Minister &#39;vows&#39; to pursue Hezbollah &#39;across borders&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Defense Minister 'vows' to pursue Hezbollah 'across borders'

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant affirmed, "We will reach every place where Hezbollah operates, whether in Beirut, Damascus, or even farther locations."

Gallant emphasized that they "will expand the battle and increase the pace of attacks in the north."

He pointed out that they are "transitioning from defenders [against Hezbollah] to pursuers of Hezbollah."
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Defense Minister

Hezbollah

Yoav Gallant

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-22

Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-27

Five killed, including Hezbollah fighters, in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-27

Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth

LBCI
Middle East News
10:59

Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry applauds ICJ's ruling on South Africa vs. Israel case

LBCI
Middle East News
09:21

Israel targets Syria in major raid on Iran proxies since months

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23

BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo

LBCI
Middle East News
09:21

Israel targets Syria in major raid on Iran proxies since months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More