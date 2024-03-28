News
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
2024-03-28 | 13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Recent statements from the Social Affairs Ministry have highlighted a concerning trend: a reduction in international aid.
On November 23, 2023, a report by LBCI revealed that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) intends to reduce aid to 32% of Syrian families residing in Lebanon, approximately 88,000, starting in early 2024.
The decision was not formally communicated to the Lebanese government until about 20 days later, in coordination with the World Food Program (WFP).
Today, both UNHCR and WFP have issued a new warning to the Lebanese government.
According to information obtained by LBCI, after discontinuing cash assistance to 88,600 displaced Syrian families in Lebanon in December 2023, the WFP will also halt monthly food voucher assistance to nearly 35,000 families starting in May 2024.
With this latest reduction, the number of Syrian refugee families deprived of assistance from UNHCR and WFP now exceeds 123,000, as acknowledged by the UNHCR.
LBCI contacted UNHCR for official comment but was directed to the WFP, which did not respond to inquiries.
