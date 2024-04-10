News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
15
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
15
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Confronting China: Trilateral Meeting in Washington Addresses Rising Concerns
World News
2024-04-10 | 12:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Confronting China: Trilateral Meeting in Washington Addresses Rising Concerns
A report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
A significant milestone approaches as on the eleventh of this month, Washington, D.C. will host its first-ever trilateral meeting, convening the United States, Japan, and the Philippines.
Dubbed as enhancing security, economic, and technological relations, the selected title hints at a broader agenda, one that could arguably be summarized more explicitly as "alliance to confront China!"
This title reflects the mounting US apprehensions stemming from China's assertive economic influence, which has ripple effects on political and military dynamics.
Of particular concern is China's aggressive actions towards its neighbor, the Philippines, in the South China Sea.
March alone witnessed multiple naval confrontations between the two countries, with Beijing claiming sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, while the Philippines is among the countries opposing this claim as it encroaches upon its exclusive economic zone.
Japan, a key strategic ally of the United States in the region, brings its own history of political tension with China to the table. The bilateral discussions between Japanese leadership and their US counterparts align with their participation in the trilateral summit, aiming to strengthen military cooperation.
Anticipated discussions on Wednesday between the two presidents will likely revolve around enhancing the capabilities of the US military presence in Japan, fostering seamless collaboration with Japanese forces during crises. Reuters hints at potential announcements facilitating joint development and production of military and defense equipment, underscoring deeper collaboration.
Both countries also harbor shared concerns over China's persistent threats toward Taiwan, an economic powerhouse due to its technological prowess. Taiwan's role in manufacturing electronic chips, vital for emerging electronic industries, adds urgency to addressing these threats.
In summary, the inaugural trilateral meeting underscores a collective response to the perceived escalation of China's influence, reflecting shared concerns and the need for strategic cooperation among participating nations.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
China
Taiwan
Japan
US
Washington
Next
Biden: Netanyahu's approach to the war in Gaza 'wrong'
US military destroys Houthi missile targeting a ship in the Gulf of Aden
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:06
Philippines president says trilateral summit with US, Japan to include South China Sea cooperation
World News
01:06
Philippines president says trilateral summit with US, Japan to include South China Sea cooperation
0
World News
2024-04-06
US, Philippines, Japan to address South China Sea row in summit
World News
2024-04-06
US, Philippines, Japan to address South China Sea row in summit
0
World News
2024-01-14
China 'strongly condemns' US statement on Taiwan elections
World News
2024-01-14
China 'strongly condemns' US statement on Taiwan elections
0
World News
14:01
Biden: US, Japan, and Australia to establish joint air defense network
World News
14:01
Biden: US, Japan, and Australia to establish joint air defense network
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:48
France's Bordeaux knife attack kills one, reports BFM TV
World News
15:48
France's Bordeaux knife attack kills one, reports BFM TV
0
World News
15:33
US agrees on potential sale of information distribution systems to Saudi Arabia
World News
15:33
US agrees on potential sale of information distribution systems to Saudi Arabia
0
World News
15:16
Military council in Mali announces 'suspension' of political party activities
World News
15:16
Military council in Mali announces 'suspension' of political party activities
0
World News
14:24
Biden urges Hamas to accept latest ceasefire proposal
World News
14:24
Biden urges Hamas to accept latest ceasefire proposal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:16
Military council in Mali announces 'suspension' of political party activities
World News
15:16
Military council in Mali announces 'suspension' of political party activities
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:07
New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified
Lebanon News
03:07
New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified
2
Lebanon News
07:19
Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil
Lebanon News
07:19
Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil
3
Lebanon News
09:43
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
Lebanon News
09:43
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
4
Lebanon News
08:20
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal
Lebanon News
08:20
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More