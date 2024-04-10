Confronting China: Trilateral Meeting in Washington Addresses Rising Concerns

A report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



A significant milestone approaches as on the eleventh of this month, Washington, D.C. will host its first-ever trilateral meeting, convening the United States, Japan, and the Philippines.



Dubbed as enhancing security, economic, and technological relations, the selected title hints at a broader agenda, one that could arguably be summarized more explicitly as "alliance to confront China!"

This title reflects the mounting US apprehensions stemming from China's assertive economic influence, which has ripple effects on political and military dynamics.



Of particular concern is China's aggressive actions towards its neighbor, the Philippines, in the South China Sea.



March alone witnessed multiple naval confrontations between the two countries, with Beijing claiming sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, while the Philippines is among the countries opposing this claim as it encroaches upon its exclusive economic zone.



Japan, a key strategic ally of the United States in the region, brings its own history of political tension with China to the table. The bilateral discussions between Japanese leadership and their US counterparts align with their participation in the trilateral summit, aiming to strengthen military cooperation.



Anticipated discussions on Wednesday between the two presidents will likely revolve around enhancing the capabilities of the US military presence in Japan, fostering seamless collaboration with Japanese forces during crises. Reuters hints at potential announcements facilitating joint development and production of military and defense equipment, underscoring deeper collaboration.



Both countries also harbor shared concerns over China's persistent threats toward Taiwan, an economic powerhouse due to its technological prowess. Taiwan's role in manufacturing electronic chips, vital for emerging electronic industries, adds urgency to addressing these threats.



In summary, the inaugural trilateral meeting underscores a collective response to the perceived escalation of China's influence, reflecting shared concerns and the need for strategic cooperation among participating nations.









