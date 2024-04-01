Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi presided over the annual traditional Easter Monday Mass for France at the Our Lady Church in the patriarchal headquarters in Bkerke.



In his sermon, he mentioned "the tragedies of the wars between Ukraine and Russia, and between Israel and Palestine, with countries supporting from here and there, without any vision for peace, while human casualties increase, destruction widens, and losses are immeasurable."



He said, "We do not forget Lebanon's tragedy resulting from external interventions interacting with internal ones, which deprived it of its active, positive neutrality," pointing out that "Southern Lebanon is an innocent victim in all of this."