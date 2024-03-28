Israeli Diplomatic Maneuvers: Negotiating Amidst Internal and External Pressures

A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



After pressures and accusations from various domestic sources, culminating in the division that occurred on Wednesday night in the cabinet, and external pressures, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adjusted his position towards Washington and allowed Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and National Security Council Chairman Tzachi Hanegbi to head to the United States next week to discuss the possible ground invasion of Rahaf city and the prisoner swap deal.



While awaiting the mediators in Doha to resume negotiations and sending Mossad chief David Barnea to Qatar, a US military delegation arrives in Tel Aviv to discuss the possible ground invasion of Rahaf city with the army leadership.



Meanwhile, Washington continues its pressure to influence the Israeli decision by making the security guarantee for 1.4 million Palestinians in Rafah a priority.



Israeli security and political officials considered US pressure regarding Rafah and the prisoner swap deal directly linked to the northern front and their efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to ensure calm on this front towards Lebanon.



Despite threats issued by military officials towards Lebanon, such matters have not been discussed at the Israeli leadership level. Multiple informed sources affirm that reaching a dead end in the prisoner swap deal would be the decisive factor regarding the northern front.



It's worth noting that the negotiating delegation confirmed the potential for progress if Israel showed flexibility.



Amid these developments, Benjamin Netanyahu faces increasing opposition even from within his party. Likud Knesset member Amit Halevi criticized Netanyahu's policy in a document, citing ten achievements accomplished by Hamas in "Operation al-Aqsa Flood" compared to one strategic achievement for Israel: the commitment, dedication, and volunteer spirit of hundreds of thousands of soldiers and their families.



This achievement will not achieve the inevitable victory that Netanyahu aspires to.