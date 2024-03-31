Mawlawi announces start of security plan implementation in Tripoli

The office of Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities Basam Mawlawi, announced that "the units affiliated with the Internal Security Forces have started implementing the security plan in Tripoli since yesterday.

Security patrols of the Regional Gendarmerie Unit in the north have been deployed, mobile checkpoints and temporary positions have been set up in the streets of Tripoli, especially within the commercial markets.

Additionally, the motorized forces unit conducted patrols and established checkpoints with the necessary force to suppress gunfire crimes, arrest the perpetrators, and hand them over to the relevant authorities for legal action.

The leadership of the Northern Regional Command, the Investigation Division within the Regional Gendarmerie Unit, the Judicial Police, the Information Branch, and the Central Investigation Division in the Embassy Security Apparatus have intensified intelligence efforts and gathered information about the shooters, working to apprehend them. Cooperation and coordination are ongoing with the army and the General Directorate of State Security."



The office also noted that Mawlawi is continuing to monitor the implementation of the plan with security leadership, officers, and deployed units on the ground.