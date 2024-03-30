Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi criticized the Lebanese Parliament, its president, and its members for allegedly obstructing the appointment of a president, thereby violating the Constitution and destabilizing state institutions.



Al-Rahi also questioned the absence of Christian representation in Lebanon's governance.



In his Easter message, al-Rahi warned against exploiting southern Lebanon's plight for political gain and urged unity among Lebanese to determine the nation's future.



He urged Lebanon to unite to cease hostilities, adhere to international resolutions, and safeguard the south from conflict. He lauded the resilience of south Lebanon residents amid adversity.



Regarding socio-economic concerns, al-Rahi lamented the deterioration of social services, particularly in healthcare, and criticized governmental inaction and unfair treatment of employees.



Additionally, he expressed alarm over the exodus of skilled educators due to economic hardships, impacting the quality of education in Lebanon.



He called for urgent legislative action to address these challenges before irreversible damage occurs.



Lastly, al-Rahi advocated for national sovereignty and criticized foreign entities for advocating integration while imposing barriers. He reaffirmed Lebanon's right to neutrality, emphasizing its intrinsic identity and historical experience.











