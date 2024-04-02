Bou Saab meets Wronecka, condemns attack on Iranian Consulate building in Damascus

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Elias Bou Saab received in his office at the Parliament, the Special Coordinator for the United Nations, Joanna Wronecka.

Bou Saab condemned "the serious attack on the Iranian Consulate building in Damascus, which constitutes a dangerous indicator," considering it "a clear violation of all international laws." He also condemned "the attack on a UNIFIL patrol in southern Lebanon."

The file of presidential and municipal elections was also discussed, with Bou Saab emphasizing "the necessity of holding these elections, and the government bears the responsibility of not postponing them."