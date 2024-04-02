News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking News
Wazzani water station restored in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-02 | 08:34
0
min
Wazzani water station restored in South Lebanon
The South Lebanon Water Establishment and the International Red Cross Mission were able to restore the Wazzani water station on Tuesday, which was subjected to an Israeli airstrike on February 6, cutting off water to 35 southern towns, according to the National News Agency (NNA).
Lebanon News
water
station
restored
South
Lebanon
Next
Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon
Bou Saab meets Wronecka, condemns attack on Iranian Consulate building in Damascus
Previous
