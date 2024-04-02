Wazzani water station restored in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-04-02 | 08:34
High views
Wazzani water station restored in South Lebanon
Wazzani water station restored in South Lebanon

The South Lebanon Water Establishment and the International Red Cross Mission were able to restore the Wazzani water station on Tuesday, which was subjected to an Israeli airstrike on February 6, cutting off water to 35 southern towns, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

Lebanon News

water

station

restored

South

Lebanon

