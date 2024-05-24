Armenia returns four towns to Azerbaijan

On Friday, Armenia returned four border towns to Azerbaijan, which it had taken control of in the 1990s, according to its security services and an Azerbaijani government official, marking a new step towards normalizing relations between the two countries.



The Armenian security services stated that Armenian border guards have "officially started guarding" the new demarcation agreed upon by the two countries. Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev announced that Baku has taken over supervision of the four towns.



AFP